Deiel T. Reese charged with burglary at Skokie gas stations: police

Loading...

A South Side man was charged last year with burglary in various convenience stores and gas stations in Skokie, a suburb of North.

Deiel T. Reese, 46, was arrested on January 9 and charged with five burglary crime counts, according to a statement from the Skokie police.

Deiel T. ReeseSkokie police

The first burglaries were reported overnight on April 8, 2019 and continued in April at multiple Skokie companies, police said. Detectives and proof technicians eventually identified the suspect as Reese, who lives in Roseland.

Reese appeared in court on January 10 and remains in Cook County jail on bail of $ 25,000 per count, according to Cook County police and court reports. His next court date is scheduled for February 4.

Anyone with additional information about the case is asked to call the Skokie police at 847-982-5900 or the 24-hour crime tip line at 847-982-8477.

Read more about crime and follow the murders in the city.