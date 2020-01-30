Deion Sanders criticizes Houston Texan’s fake punt in the playoffs

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JANUARY 12: Justin Reid # 20 of the Houston Texans is tackled by Daniel Sorensen # 49 of the Kansas City Chiefs on a wrong stunt attempt in the second quarter of the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 12. 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Tom Pennington / Getty Images)

The takeover of Gareon Conley by Jair Lopez has paid off for the Houston Texans

NFL legend Deion Sanders didn’t cut any words in Houston Texans playcalling against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Ari Alexander from KRPC interviewed great NFL player Deion Sanders with an honest critique of how the Houston Texans fans felt, with head coach Bill O’Brien giving the special teams the opportunity to make a fourth relegation attempt a new set of lows.

The Texans failed to score the first defeat. Justin Reid was tackled shortly before Daniel Sorensen’s first loss and allowed the Kansas City Chiefs to come back into play after an initial 24-0 deficit.

Houston had got up around the clock at the beginning of the second quarter and had the opportunity to regroup as a team and turn the field to give the Chiefs offensive a long field to get into the goal position.

However, the Texans flipped the ball over within their 35-yard line and gave the chiefs the momentum they needed to come back and win the game 51-31.

Sanders responded honestly to the question of how he judged the course of the Texan season to be.

“That fake boat that changed the whole thing. That’s it. He will have to live the one piece with the rest of his life (Bill O’Brien). It’s the second stupidest thing I’ve ever seen in my life. “

Sanders clarified that Texan’s Failed Punt only took second place after the Seattle Seahawks’ infamous sales against the New England Patriots in the final seconds of the Super Bowl XLIX.

Next: Bradley Roby is unlikely to sign again with Houston Texans

“The first came from Seattle (Seahawks) and didn’t give Marshawn (Lynch) the ball.”