Deja Vega: Who We Are – solitary overview

Commencing the direct up to their second album launch this autumn, Deja Vega release a taster single Who We Are. It functions potent rhythms, exceptional psychedelic guitars and fierce vocals.

Presently just one of the hottest bands from the North West of England, Deja Vega achieve followers any time and anywhere they play. Their present-day tour presently has potential crowds in at minimum two venues and it’s a risk-free wager the other folks are not much guiding. For individuals of you who will need to catch up, Deja Vega released their 1st, commonly expected album very last October. The vinyl bought out and has now been re-unveiled by Sister 9 Data. Earlier the North West’s finest saved mystery, Deja Vega are now firmly in the limelight.

Who We Are is a terrific entry keep track of for all those who haven’t read the band prior to and one more addition to the catalogue for those who have. It attributes a person of the tightest rhythm sections topped by spacey, jangling guitars. Jack Fearon’s voice may possibly have had some of the rougher edges knocked off all through the recording approach but that ferocious edge continues to be. The vocals create, with the repetitive come to feel of the delivery forcing the listener to the realisation that ‘This is Hell, and we cannot consider it no a lot more.’

The monitor at periods feels like a cascade of sound, the guitars falling like a waterfall, crashing melodically into the pool of sound bellow. Who We Are absolutely spots Deja Vega at the firmer, less nebulous conclude of psychedelic rock. This is a area of interest they have carved out for themselves, somewhere they have been confidently residing for really some time. The future will have to be vivid for this sort of a proficient trio. Their 1st album was great. If Who We Are is anything at all to go by, their future will be far too.

