[deja-vu-strip-club-burglarized]

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was caught on surveillance video clip burglarizing a strip club, in accordance to police.

The burglary happened at about six: 05 a.m. on Dec. three at Deja Vu in the 1500 block of Golden Condition Avenue, law enforcement said.

The burglar is explained as black, six ft tall, 160 pounds, trim establish, late 20s, black hair, black facial hair and was donning a light-weight-colored “Titans” sweatshirt, mild-coloured sweats and grey sneakers.

Any person with facts pertaining to this scenario is requested to phone Detective Lindy Poteete at 326-3861 or the Bakersfield Law enforcement Division at 327-7111.