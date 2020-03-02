Dejan Lovren states Liverpool is “ashamed,quot of Watford’s defeat | Soccer information

Very last update: 03/02/20 seven: 33 am

Lovren: “It feels like somebody has hit us in the facial area, and we deserved it,quot

Dejan Lovren designed his initially league start out considering the fact that December when Liverpool was defeated three- at Watford

Dejan Lovren admits that Liverpool feels “ashamed,quot just after dropping his unbeaten record towards Watford.

Liverpool experienced its 1st league reduction of the year on Saturday when Watford conquer the fugitive Leading League leaders 3- at Vicarage Road.

The Jurgen Klopp staff misses the chance to emulate the & # 39 Invincibles & # 39 Arsenal at the conclude of the unbeaten period in the league, and Lovren believes that defeat is a “wake-up phone,quot for the Reds when searching for to win the highs.

“It feels like a person has hit us in the encounter, and we deserved it,” stated the Croatian, who manufactured his very first commence in the Leading League due to the fact December on Vicarage Road.

“We feel a small ashamed due to the fact there is no justification for that effectiveness.”

Two plans from Ismaila Sarr and a 3rd from Troy Deeney place an conclusion to the unbeaten streak of 44 Liverpool matches in the Leading League and Lovren thinks the Reds lacked aggression when they failed to have the ball.

“It genuinely hurts due to the fact from the commencing to the conclusion we skipped all the things we typically have,” he added.

“The manager appeared at us when he entered the locker space and I assume he is aware of we are lacking a thing.

“I think it was aggression when we shed the ball and did not get well it as swiftly as achievable.”

“We ordinarily do it devoid of issues, but towards Watford they were normally successful the 2nd balls, and that doesn’t normally take place with us.”

“We want to evaluate this and realize that we have to do substantially, much superior.”

Liverpool follows 22 factors higher than the nearest rival, Manchester Metropolis, which received a third consecutive Carabao Cup on Sunday following a two-1 victory about Aston Villa.

The Klopp crew will journey to facial area Chelsea in the fifth spherical of the FA Cup on Tuesday right before returning to dwelling league action in opposition to Bournemouth on March seven.