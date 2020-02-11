Del Taco’s former marketing vice president returns after 17 years as CMO

Del Taco has hired his former Vice President of Marketing as Chief Marketing Officer and QSR veteran Tim Hackbardt has returned to the company after 17 years.

Former KFC marketing director Barry Westrum previously held the position after joining in 2017. Del Taco did not comment on its status in the company at the time of publication.

Hackbardt has been in the restaurant business for more than 27 years. Most recently, he was managing director of strategy consultancy BrandTrip Partners, which Del Taco counts as a customer among previous employers such as Johnny Rockets, BJ and Pieology.

He was vice president of marketing at Del Taco from 1999 to 2004 and has advised the company on a number of projects over the past five years, the company said.

Hackardt will be responsible for marketing Del Taco at over 580 locations and reporting to President and CEO John Cappasola.

“We are pleased that Tim Del Taco has been hired again permanently as Chief Marketing Officer,” said the Chief Executive Officer. “Over the past three decades, he has successfully pursued strategies and innovations to achieve one of the best track records in the industry for consistent, long-term performance.

“Tim also appreciates Del Taco’s differentiated QSR + positioning and knows how important it is to be agile. I am confident that it will be an enormous asset to our company. “

Hackbardt added: “I am very excited to be returning to Del Taco full time and to continue working with the company’s talented management team. We have the incredible opportunity to use our unique platform for fresh food, added value and convenience to create unique experiences that lead to strong customer loyalty and increased visitor frequency.

“I look forward to helping Del Taco achieve new growth and market shares.”