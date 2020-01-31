Delaney, the oldest Democratic candidate, ends his candidacy for 2020

by: ASHRAF KHALIL Associated Press

Posted: jan 31, 2020 / 05:35 PST / Updated: jan 31, 2020 / 05:36 PST

FILE – In this file photo from September 19, 2019, former Maryland Democrat candidate John Delaney speaks at the Climate Forum at Georgetown University in Washington. Delaney, the longest-serving Democrat candidate in the 2020 presidential race, ends his campaign after pouring millions of his own money into an effort that has had no resonance with voters. (Photo AP / Jose Luis Magana)

WASHINGTON (AP) – John Delaney, the longest-serving Democrat candidate in the 2020 presidential race, ends his campaign after pouring millions of his own money into an effort that was unsuccessful.

The announcement, made on Friday morning, again winnowed a primary field that had already reached more than two dozen.

“Right now, this is not the goal that God has for me,” said Delaney, in an interview with CNN. “We have clearly shaped the debate in a very positive way.”

The former Maryland congressman has been running for president since July 2017, although Delaney’s early departure did little to give him an edge in the race or increase his name recognition to Democratic voters.

In a field dominated by well-known candidates from the liberal wing of the party, 56-year-old Delaney called for a moderate approach with “real solutions, not impossible promises”, and called the progressive goal “Medicare for All “to be” political suicide. “

Delaney last appeared on the scene of the Democratic debate in July 2019, but continued to campaign even though his presidential effort has largely faded. Delaney joins other candidates such as Montana Governor Steve Bullock and former Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper who have tried unsuccessfully to woo moderate voters before ending their respective campaigns.

Campaign finance reports have shown that Delaney’s campaign has more than $ 10 million in debt, largely due to loans that Delaney made to his campaign. At the end of September, a few months after being on the stage of debate for the last time, the former legislator had just over $ 548,000 in cash.

Before billionaires Tom Steyer and Michael Bloomberg entered the presidential race and used their substantial wealth to gain attention, Delaney tried a similar approach. Last March, he promised to donate $ 2 to a charity for each new donor who made a donation on his website. Then, in October, Delaney suspended tickets for the “two-tier” World Series, with the hotel and airfare included, as prizes for those who donated to his campaign.

Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts were frequent targets of Delaney as he warned during the July debate that the “all-free” political approach would alienate the independents and ensure the re-election of President Donald Trump . He compared the two senators to the democratic failures of the past, including George McGovern, Walter Mondale and Michael Dukakis.

Delaney renewed this criticism when he left the race, saying that the real hope for the party lay in moderates like former vice president Joe Biden and Minnesota senator Amy Klobuchar.

“People like Bernie Sanders who keep throwing the whole American economy out the window and from scratch … I just think it makes our job a lot more difficult, in terms of beating Trump,” said Delaney Friday morning . “I also think that it’s not really governing. It is not responsible leadership because these things will not happen. “

Despite the criticism, Delaney pledged to “campaign incredibly hard” for the one who won the Democratic nomination.

___

Follow the 2020 election campaign with AP experts on our weekly political podcast, “Ground Game”.