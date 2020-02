Crime Look at

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — Police is keeping a DUI checkpoint in town restrictions tonight at an undisclosed location.

A news release delivered by Delano police reveals the office investigated 19 DUI crashes that resulted in 9 persons wounded.

Officers remind individuals that driving under the affect incorporates medicines in addition to alcoholic beverages.

Any one who sees a suspected drunken driver is questioned to simply call 911.