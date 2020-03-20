Delano police look into bakery entrepreneurs suspected of rate gouging

The Delano Law enforcement Division is investigating a circumstance of value gouging at Los Michoacanos Bakery past night.

The section mentioned final evening it been given an anonymous connect with about rate gouging at the bakery. When officers went to investigate, they decided that the house owners of the bakery went to a massive-box store and acquired a 4-pack of 19-ounce bottles of Lysol disinfectant spray for $15.94.

The office explained they returned to their retailer and marketed the bottles independently for $17.99. The entrepreneurs advised officers that the Lysol is not a widespread merchandise the shop has for sale.

Through an investigation, DPD reported it also identified that the business was providing boxes of Sunny Treatment disposable gloves, which were also purchased in bulk for $49 for 10 boxes. Unique boxes have been currently being marketed for $9.99.

The section said the circumstance is being forwarded to the Kern County District Attorney’s Business office for critique.

“The Delano Police Division is aggressively performing with the Kern County District Attorney’s Office environment to defend the citizens of Kern County and the Town of Delano from selling price gouging all through the current Nationwide Crisis,” the section said in a information release. “Businesses caught selling price gouging will be held absolutely dependable and will be prosecuted.”