Delano police search for shooter: one killed, four injured

Posted: Feb 3, 2020 / 1:10 PST / Updated: Feb 3, 2020 / 1:11 PST

Police are investigating a fatal shooting on Hiett Avenue and County Line Road in Delano.

BAKERSFIELD, California (KGET) – Delano police are asking the public to help find the person who shot five people on Friday night.

This happened as a crowd gathered on County Line Road and Hiett Avenue to remember the victim of a fatal accident in November.

Delano police arrived to find five people with multiple gunshot wounds.

A man, identified as Adam Rene Guillen, 21, from Delano, died. Another victim is in critical condition.

Three others have non-fatal injuries.

Delano police said they currently have no suspicious information. However, if you have seen or know something, you are invited to call them at 721-3377 or the 24-hour telephone line at 721-3369.

They said you could remain anonymous.