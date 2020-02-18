[Delaware County next quality college student dies from flu difficulties – Up News Info Philly]

BROOMALL, Pa. (Up News Facts) – Grief counselors will be at a Delaware County faculty on Tuesday following a second grader died of flu issues. College district officers say Matthew Wzorek, 7, died Sunday.

I was a university student at Worrell Elementary College in Broomall.

“Matthew was known for acquiring a delighted smile and a form heart in course. He loved being with his mates and was normally ready to provide help to his lecturers and classmates. To say they will miss him is a big euphemism, ”said Marple Newtown College District in a letter to mom and dad.

In an additional letter to the group on Monday evening, a district formal claimed "the complete district should be on superior notify for flu indications and symptoms."

"In all chance, all college students in this next quality classroom have been exposed to the influenza B virus," the assertion claims.

They also say that Matthew's teacher has the flu and will be out of university for the relaxation of the 7 days.

According to the Philadelphia Division of Community Well being, influenza circulates extensively in Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

Authorities say there are techniques to protect by yourself, these kinds of as obtaining a flu shot.

The flu circulates right up until March or April of every year, so there is continue to time to get vaccinated.

Officials also suggest you to keep away from folks who could be sick and clean your palms usually with soap and heat drinking water.

Also, steer clear of touching your confront.

Kimberly Davis of CBS3 contributed to this report.