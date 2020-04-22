Delaware Medical Supplier Says FEMA Seizes 400,000 N95 Masks, Now Has Millions of Dollars – News – The Palm Beach Post

WILMINGTON, Del. – As petitions for protective masks continue in a coronavirus pandemic, a Delaware medical equipment supplier is denying the legality of federal seizures of hundreds of thousands of N95 breathing apparatus, he said.

George Gianforcaro, owner of the small Newark Delaware-based Indutex USA, said the Federal Emergency Management Agency did not pay him when it took over two imported shipments of masks tied to customers across the United States.

These customers included treatment facilities in Delaware, the state of Michigan, and boat captains guiding foreign ships through U.S. bays.

He said he does not know where the seized N95 masks are today or whether they have been distributed to medical services or others.

The importer, FEMA, is in conflict with the masks

In an email, FEMA seemed to deny Gianforcaro’s indictment without addressing specific claims. It called reports of its officials who commanded or planned deliveries of such critical equipment “false.”

Protective equipment that is “distributed within the United States” has not been seized, “FEMA said while cooperating with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection to prevent the export of medical devices.

The dispute, the latest allegation of FEMA seizure, arises when the agency has begun to vigorously oppose such claims. On Wednesday, FEMA administrator Peter Gaynor said his agency had to dispel myths about seizures of medical devices.

But while FEMA says it’s aimed at exporters, customers of Gianforcaro’s N95 masks are domestic companies or governments, according to Gianforcaro’s purchase order list, which Gianforcaro shared with the Delaware News Journal, part of the U.S. TODAY network.

Among them is Cadia Healthcare, which provides several long-term care services in Delaware. Cadia founder Steve Silver said his space needs extra masks as well as medical gowns as more residents are expected to test positively for COVID-19 caused by the new coronavirus.

Gianforcaro shared his argument in the midst of FEMA’s refusal, sharing a written order that FEMA sent to his company. The document called on Indutex to sell to the federal government “all filterable face shields, including the N95 respirators included in consignment number 8994645378, which arrived at JFK Airport” on April 6th.

That shipment of 100,000 N95 masks delivered in early April was later followed on April 19 by an additional 300,000 masks, which were also seized, Gianforcaro said.

Referring to the FDA authority, the FEMA document called on Indutex to “reserve” any N95 or surgical masks it may have in a federal emergency for possible sale to FEMA.

Gaynor’s signature is written at the bottom of the document.

His agency did not answer follow-up questions about whether their press releases were out of order.

Gianforcaro said FEMA only sent a written order after he repeatedly asked if they would pay him face masks or give him back to him.

“I was constantly wondering about it and got a lawyer,” he said. “That’s when I got a letter from them.”

What is the role of FEMA?

The April shipments of N95 masks to New York’s John F. Kennedy Airport were the first of several to ultimately bring nearly a million custom-made respirators to the ground, Gianforcaro said.

But after he said he had another seizure on Sunday, Gianforcaro canceled the rest of the order, noting that he probably won’t place additional orders until it receives payments for the original shipment.

“Do not forget that I paid $ 4 million of this product on March 18,” Gianforcaro said, referring million in the mask order. “This is becoming very, very expensive. I have no money and I don’t have and there people are asking for it.”

His controversy with FEMA comes as states, hospitals and nursing homes desperately seek new supplies of equipment to protect against a coronavirus pandemic that had infected 800,000 people in the United States on Tuesday, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Those who suffer the most are those who live and work in nursing homes. Over the past week, seven Delaware long-term care officials have pointed out several factors that have contributed to the outbreak of the disease. One not only said that they need more bathrobes and masks to prevent the spread of the disease.

Some make their own by sewing pieces of fabric into masks or wearing large button-down shirts on the back of the jacket.

At the same time, there has been an outbreak among governments, medical companies and others for the equipment sought in tenders, especially tight-fitting N95 masks that filter at least 95% of airborne particles.

President Donald Trump has said it is up to the federal government to back up the state’s efforts, but it is not entirely clear what this means for FEMA.

In Gianforcaro’s order, the agency announced that a shipment of masks would be sent to a strategic national warehouse.

The stock, maintained by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, has supplied respirators, masks, and other equipment to states, but not always in the quantities requested.

Last month, Delaware asked for 10 million masks and more than 100 million gloves on what it expected to be a monthly fight against the coronavirus. Days later, the federal government asked the state to improve its request and provide the necessary demands for a two-week rise.

In early April, Delaware had been granted less than one percent of what it originally requested, according to leaked federal documents.

On April 1, the Trump administration announced that national stocks were almost depleted.

National supply chain?

Because Trump has urged states to take the lead in procuring masks and respirators, others have said the federal government should control the flow of medical devices nationally.

Standing next to Gianforcaro at a news conference on March 31, U.S. Senate Chris Coons, of D-Delaware, said he was “very” frustrated that the federal government had not coordinated a centralized medical supply chain.

The Coons had spoken with other senators about the possibility of creating a “single logistics contact point,” he said.

Coons ’longtime friend Gianforcaro said he was welcome to partner with FEMA in the national network. According to him, the key is that they pay for the equipment they supply.

In discussions with FEMA officials, he said he had proposed a solution where he could deliver the masks to U.S. health facilities as directed by FEMA, instead of the federal officials carrying out the logistics themselves. According to him, FEMA did not seem to accept the proposal.

In recent speeches by the president with Vice President Mike Pence and other representatives of the Trump administration, Senate Democrats were told that no such FEMA seizures took place, Coons said.

Instead of contacting Coons, Gianforcaro said he was asking for help from another U.S. senator, Rand Paul of Kentucky. Paul’s employee Rob Givens said after an obvious call with Gianforcaro that the office would “check with FEMA.”

‘Bad Karma’

Gianforcaro is not the only person to report that federal officials have demanded shipments of medical devices.

NPR announced last week that Massachusetts CEO Charlie Baker said an order from his state would seize millions of N95 masks in a New York port.

Captain W. Russell Webster, head of FEMA’s regional administration, told a local NPR subsidiary that he had no information about the government order, but said: “Distribution is a priority based on health workers and other first-line people involved in the COVID-19 response.”

The Chicago Sun Times reported separately last week that the Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker kept secret details of a plan to procure millions of masks and gloves from China for fear of federal seizure.

However, FEMA chief Gaynor said the recent instructions to local emergency managers need to correct what he called “misinformation” after members of Congress and directors asked questions about FEMA’s seizure of medical devices.

As the agency said in a statement to The Delaware News Journal and in comments to Senate Democrats, Gaynor said FEMA does not keep masks or other supplies from governments or other commercial entities that are legally engaged in the distribution of personal protective equipment. “

But he said the U.S. Department of Justice set up a “collecting and pricing task force” that would ferret out “bad actors” and grab their supplies.

FEMA did not claim in its order to Gianforcaro or in its statement in The Delaware News Journal that the importer had sold the equipment at too high a price.

In March, Gianforcaro rejected any proposal to sell the masks to the highest bidder in the midst of the pandemic, saying it would bring “bad karma”.

Follow reporter Karl Baker on Twitter @ kbaker6.