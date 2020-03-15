Delay in latest rites of victim of Delhi corona after confusion over procedure – Delhi News

More than 14 hours after a 68-year-old Janakpuri woman succumbed to a coronavirus infection (COVID-19), her body was restrained on the lawns of Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital (RML) and then on the premises of Nigambodh Ghat before finally being able to cremate.

This woman’s family claims that although hospital authorities advised “instant cremation” of the body, after she died Friday night, the body was cremated only at 12.30pm on Saturday. All this because hospital authorities, municipal agencies and staff at the crematorium were not ready to deal with the body infected with the coronavirus.

A senior government official in Delhi said the central government had not issued a standard operating procedure (SOP) to determine how to treat a dead body infected with COVID-19. “The Director-General of Health Services (DGHS) has requested that we treat the infected dead body in the same way as a living COVID-19 patient,” the official said on condition of anonymity.

“She died at night, and authorities at the hospital told us she would not keep the body there. At about 1:00 a.m., her body was moved from the Intensive Care Unit to the Emergency Room. Doctors specifically asked us to use either electrical or CNG cremation devices because it would the virus remains active in the body even after death, “said a relative of the woman.

The relative said that as of 1 a.m., the ambulance transporting the woman’s body was parked on the lawns of the hospital and quarantined with a rope tied around the vehicle to prevent any personal contact between patients and family members visiting the hospital. The ambulance was guarded by two guards in protective suits.

Around 10.30am, nearly 25 victims ’family members reached Nigambodh Ghat to cremate the body accompanied by two hospital staff. However, they were stopped by crematorium employees.

“We were told that they would not conduct cremation because it was a government institution and they did not have a government order on whether the body of the infected person could be cremated or how to go about the procedure,” a relative said.

He added: “We were asked to take the body to an object on Lodi Road, but even they refused to take the body.”

The woman’s body was finally cremated after a team arrived from RML Hospital and North Delhi Municipal Corporation’s health department who took over the procedure. The body was treated by a team wearing personal protective equipment.

Ashok Rawat, a health official at the Northern Corporation, said officials were also confused when the body was brought to the crematorium on Saturday.

“Neither the hospital authorities nor family members informed us that the dead body had been brought to Nigambodh Ghat. We will send a letter to the RML hospital requesting us to inform us in advance whether the coronavirus diseased body is being brought to our facilities,” Rawat said.

The 68-year-old was the first to die of a coronavirus in Delhi and the second in India. The woman’s 46-year-old son was tested for the virus Wednesday.

Experts were divided on the possibility of spreading the virus after the death of infected people.

Director of the Institute of Medical Science from all over India (AIIMS) Randeep Guleria said there was no risk of creating infectious bodies.

“The coronavirus cannot spread to dead bodies. It spreads from the respiratory secretion. A cough is needed to spread this virus,” he said.

Dr Hagai Levine, a professor of epidemiology with expertise in epidemic research, from the Hebrew University-Hadassah School of Public Health in Jerusalem, also agreed that the risk of transmission is near zero after death. “The risk of droplet transfer from a dead body is extremely low,” Levine said.

Gautam Budh Nagar Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anurag Bhargava, however, said that quarantine should be followed during the last rites as well.

(with inputs by Sanjeev K Jha)

