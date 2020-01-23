Dele Alli is the man who will make or break Jose Mourinho at Tottenham

Tottenham will not be a one-man team under Jose Mourinho, but Special One will not achieve anything at Spurs without the help of Dele Alli.

Jose Mourinho was hired by Tottenham to end the club’s long dry trophy. If the special wants to live up to its nickname in North London, it must absolutely make the most of Dele Alli.

Dele is far from being a perfect soccer player. Its inconsistency can be exasperating for many Spurs supporters. At worst, he is described as an offensive player who always chooses the flashiest game possible. Dele showed the foul on Wednesday at the start of his club’s 2-1 victory over Norwich.

At his best, he is one of the most glittering attackers in Europe. This quality was also displayed against the Canaries. Dele’s class finish opened the scoring for the Spurs with a volley from a well placed cross. He was a bit lucky to play a role in Spurs’ second goal, but he still deserves the credit for putting the ball in the box to allow Heung-Min Son to finish.

A match does not, however, tell the whole story of the young Englishman. Spurs fans have literally watched it grow before their eyes in recent seasons. He has known formidable heights under Mauricio Pochettino, but it is also fair to say that his unease this season contributed to the dismissal of the Argentinian gaffer.

The installation of Mourinho as his new manager seemed to immediately repair the wrongs of Dele. He started pouring goals for the Portuguese gaffer. Then, as soon as the goals appeared for Dele, they disappeared.

This accurately represents the enigma of Dele’s game. In many ways, it is fair to call him a luxury player. Of course, this is a label that has never described a player that Mourinho imagines.

Dele is not, however, a new version of Juan Mata. His pace of work is anything but ordinary. Even when his films and tricks stand out, it is impossible to ignore how he harasses and disturbs the opposition. It is this quality that really attracts Mourinho to the enigmatic midfield.

This relationship will ultimately prove to be Mourinho’s greatest success or an overwhelming failure at Tottenham. Eventually, Harry Kane will regain his full form and start scoring goals at a rapid pace. It’s also safe to assume that Mourinho can make something above average out of the mess that is Spurs’ defense right now. This leaves the midfielder as the real tipping point for Mourinho.

In other clubs, he would have the possibility of rejecting a talent like Dele in favor of a more established star. It is not compatible with Tottenham philosophy or with the club bank account. Mourinho will have no choice whether to work with Dele or not. This die has already been rolled.

Next: Danny Rose’s Time at Tottenham Ends

If Mourinho fails to make the most of Dele, his midfielder will still lack the fluidity and flair necessary to compete with Liverpool and Manchester City. If Dele finds a way to harness his considerable talent under the watchful eye of Mourinho, then Tottenham will have a legitimate chance to compete with any club in Europe. Dele Alli’s game will be the pivot of Mourinho’s time with the Spurs.