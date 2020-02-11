Dele Alli threatens to be suspended as FA launches investigation into Tottenham Star’s disgusting coronavirus social media post

The football association has written to Dele Alli to get his observations on a social media post that appears to be joking about the fatal outbreak of the coronavirus.

The British Football Association has contacted the 23-year-old Tottenham star about a Snapchat video he posted on Saturday.

Getty Images – Getty

Alli joked about the outbreak of the corona virus and seemed to mock an Asian man

In the clip, the English star joked about the virus outbreak and seemed to mock an Asian man. According to official figures, the corona virus has so far killed over 900 people in mainland China.

Alli apologized for the Snapchat post in a video on Chinese social media platform Weibo on Sunday.

“Hi folks, it’s Dele; I just wanted to apologize for the video I posted on Snapchat yesterday,” he said.

“It was not fun and I noticed it immediately and took it down. I disappoint myself and the club.

“I don’t want you to get this impression from me because it wasn’t funny and I noticed it immediately and took it down.

“It’s not something to be joked about. I send all my love and all my thoughts and prayers to everyone in China.”