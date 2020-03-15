Delegation from Apni Bash meet Amit Shah, examine fears of demographic alterations in J&K

Amit Shah in a meeting with a 24-member delegation from Apni Bash | Twitter/ @PIBHomeAffairs

New Delhi: Main of newly-shaped ‘JK Apni Party’ Altaf Bukhari met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday through which the minister allayed fears of demographic changes in Jammu and Kashmir and also assured for the early return of statehood.

Rising following a just about two-hour-very long assembly with the residence minister, Bukhari, a businessman-turned-politician who led a delegation of the party, stated several concerns, such as the apprehension of individuals of a attainable demographic improve, early restoration of statehood and launch of political prisoners have been discussed.

“The home minister built it clear that there was no problem on the situation of any demographic improve,” Bukhari claimed.

He claimed the residence minister also reiterated that the govt was dedicated for early restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir and also stated that the system of delimitation would be finished in the most scientific method at the earliest.On the launch of political detainees, who were detained just after August 5 last 12 months when the Centre revoked the particular position of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated it into union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

The assembly arrived a day immediately after the delegation experienced called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla and other senior officers were present at the meeting.

For the duration of the assembly, the home minister also assured the delegation that the domicile legal rights of men and women would be shielded, Bukhari claimed.

The JK Apni Celebration main also raised a variety of other challenges, such as autonomy of Jammu and Kashmir Financial institution, age peace of youths from union territory showing in Union Public Company Commission (UPSC) examinations, relief in horticulture and agriculture, in addition to the tourism sectors.

