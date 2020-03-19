Delhi convicts for rape and imprisonment sentenced before high court after 90 minutes hearing – India news

The two judges held a special session of the Delhi High Court late Thursday night to hear last year’s plea from a gang convict for rape. Their verdict, delivered after arguments that lasted more than 90 minutes, could lock their fate. A bench composed of Justices Manmohan and Sanjeev Narula dismissed a plea by the three men who were ordered executed less than 6 hours, holding that the claim was devoid of merit or valid basis.

Four men – Mukesh Singh, Pawan Gupta, Vinay Sharma and Akshay Thakur – were first sentenced to death in 2013 for raping and killing a 23-year-old less than a year earlier.

An attack that provoked major protests across India and forced parliament to pass strict new laws against sexual violence, including the death penalty for rape in some cases, but implementation was poor and the attacks showed no signs of loosening.

In the verdict delivered after midnight, the judges ruled that it was a little late in challenging the death penalty because of the points they had raised.

The convicts, who were scheduled to be hanged at 5.30am on Friday, rushed to the Delhi High Court to appeal their execution scheduled just under 10am. By the time the high court rendered its verdict, the prisoners were left with just over five hours.

The bench that allowed the convicted attorneys to have their say left indications of what they thought about the arguments right through the hearing.

“Three courts have applied their opinion … The president has applied his opinion. You have to make a case … This is a casual approach. Please present at least one legal point,” the judge said.

“You have to understand that the verdict was reached and the case has reached its finality,” the bench told AP Singh’s lawyer, who represented the three sentenced to death.

The judges also blamed the death row inmates for not appealing when they needed to.

“The law favors those who take action in a timely manner. Someone is playing with the system. There is a great delay on your part. You blame us, it’s your fault, ”the bench said, asking the lawyer that the rapists were given a solid legal basis to support their claim.

The judges noted at the beginning of the hearing that they were rushing from one court to another at the last minute. And they were heard at all times throughout the day.

“You go to three courts daily. You cannot say that the courts are not available,” Justice Manmohan said, referring to his claims before the Delhi and Supreme Court earlier that day.

Their plea before the high court was one of many filed by the four convicts in recent weeks so that they would not be sent on high. The four were convicted seven years ago of the brutal rape and murder of a 23-year-old physiotherapy intern in December 2012 when she returned home from a movie in south Delhi.

It took the trial court less than a year to return the guilty plea and sentenced them to death in 2013. However, the appeal process took years.

The exercise was accelerated only when the government got the court to issue a death sentence. The court – which first determined the four, Mukesh Kumar Singh (32), Pawan (25), Vinay Sharma (26) and Akshay Kumar Singh (31) – must be hanged by the neck on January 22 – execution more than once.

On Thursday, Delhi judge Dharmender Rana ruled that the request of Akshay Thakur, Pawan Gupta and Vinay Sharma to abolish the death penalty was “without merit”.

“I have not been provided with any valid basis to justify the suspension of execution of the death warrants. The request is accordingly dismissed,” the court said of the attempted suspension of the suspension, which has already been postponed three times.

“This issue has been bothering the community for some time. The time required by the law process even led to a few dissenting votes to question the effectiveness of the “rule of law” by the way, Judge Dharmender Rana ruled.

