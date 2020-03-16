Delhi court docket acquits AAP MLA Dinesh Mohaniya in 2016 molestation scenario

Mohaniya, the Sangam Vihar MLA, was booked on June 23, 2016 for allegedly misbehaving with a group of girls. | Picture: Twitter

New Delhi: A court docket right here acquitted AAP MLA Dinesh Mohaniya in a 2016 case of alleged molestation on Monday.

Supplemental Main Metropolitan Magistrate Vishal Pahuja acquitted Mohaniya on furnishing a bail bond of Rs 20,000 and a surety of like amount.

The bail bond was taken to be certain his existence in scenario an appeal was submitted in a better court docket tough the acquittal.

“In the fast case, there are materials discrepancies and contradictions in the testimonies of star witnesses and none of the other independent community witnesses has supported the model of the complainant, leaving a huge cloud of doubt. It is for that reason held that the prosecution has not been ready to properly build the scenario against the accused persons over and above fair question. Appropriately, all the accused people are entitled to be specified the advantage of question,” the courtroom said in its purchase.

It also acquitted co-accused Satish and Subhash Shukla in the case.

Mohaniya, the Sangam Vihar MLA, was booked on June 23, 2016 for allegedly misbehaving with a team of women of all ages, who had approached him with a grievance with regards to h2o disaster in their locality the preceding evening.

He was arrested below sections 323 (voluntarily resulting in harm), 506 (prison intimidation), 509 (term, gesture or act meant to insult the modesty of a lady), 354 (assault or prison force to female with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (sexual harassment), 354B (assault or use of felony drive to female with intent to disrobe) and 354C (voyeurism) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The lawmaker was arrested on rates of molestation and sexual harassment amid higher drama when he was addressing a press meeting, triggering an indignant response from Main Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of declaring an “emergency” in Delhi.

Mohaniya, then the vice-chairman of the Delhi Jal Board, was practically dragged from his seat by a police officer when he was conversing to reporters at his office in south Delhi’s Khanpur all over 12.10 pm.

In their statements, the females had alleged that Mohaniya molested them for the duration of a tussle at June 22 midnight, when they experienced gone to complain to him about the h2o disaster in their spot.

In their criticism, they reported they had advised the law enforcement before that the MLA and his men had verbally abused and threatened them.

