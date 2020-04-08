Delhi Covid-19 cases jump by 93 ahead of Anil Baial’s big lock-up meeting – India news

The Delhi State Disaster Management Board headed by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal meets on Thursday to discuss all measures taken, best and worst cases, hospital infrastructure and pandemic protection measures.

With Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava, Chief Secretary Vijay Dev and Secretary General in charge of Delhi, the Committee will also discuss the city’s position on extending the 21-day closure and, if so, for how long.

This opinion will in part be communicated by Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a video conference on April 11.

The 21-day lock is due to expire on April 14 unless extended further.

The day before the meeting, government officials in Delhi reported a rapid increase in the number of people who were positive for coronavirus.

The count of Covid-19, who was 576 last night, jumped to 669 cases after 93 people tested for positivity in the last 24 hours, said a home department official in the Delhi government.

All 93 people were already in state quarantine facilities following the evacuation from the headquarters of the religious sect in Nizamuddin.

It is understood that the Delhi governor has asked the administration to disclose whether all contacts with Tablighi Jamaatis who attended the Markaz assembly in Nizamuddin were found, quarantined and tested for coronavirus.

The administration is also being asked to inform the board if any women accompanying Tablighse have been found to quell any leaks.

Officials said national capital implemented a protection plan in the areas where Covid-19 cases were discovered. By Wednesday evening, Delhi Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said there were 20 such hotspots where a prevention plan was in place.

The Markaz in Nizamuddin was one of the first places in the city to be named the Covid-19 hotspot.

Street near Gandhi Park, Malviya Nagar

Gali br. 6, L1 Sangam Vihar, New Delhi.

Shahajahanabad Society, Plot No 1, Sector 11, Dwarka

Dinpur village, Najafgarh, southwestern Delhi

Markaz Masjid and Nizamuddin Basti, Central Delhi

Areas of Nizamuddin West (Block G and D). Central Delhi

B Block Jhangirpuri, North Delhi

H. no. 141 to H. no. 180, Gali no. 14, Kalyanpuri, East of Delhi

Mansara Apartments, Vasundhara enclave, east of Delhi

3 Galis of Khichirpur east of Delhi

Gali No 9, Pandav Nagar, East of Delhi

Vardhaman Apts, Mayur Vihar, Phase I, East Delhi

Mayurdhwaj Apts, Patparganj, east of Delhi

Gali br. 4, near Nagar Krishan Kunj Extn Dairy, east of Delhi

Gali br. 4, of no. J-3/101 to J-3/107 Krishan Kunj Extn Delhi.

Gali br. 5, Block, West Vinod Ngr, East Delhi

J&K, L and H pockets of Dilshad Garden, east of Delhi

G, H, J, Blocks old Seemapuri, east of Delhi

F- 70 to 90 block Dilshad colony, east of Delhi

Pratap khand, Jhilmil colony, east of Delhi

While Prime Minister Modi will make the latest call to end the prison process after consulting the chief ministers and medical experts after March 11, the Delhi administration believes that there should be a gradual response to the termination of the prison process with the ability to immediately seal any part of the cluster in case of further positive cases .

The last call will have to balance the loss of income and jobs of workers and workers and their health and safety. Already, few of these people have taken out private loans to meet their daily needs at the time of the pandemic.

Ahead of the review meeting, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced that the government had identified 20 hot spots in the state capital. Sisodi’s remarks came after some more positive cases were reported in the old city of Sadar.

