Delhi Covid-19 Police Hour: List of Suspended Services and Continued Services – Delhi News

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday announced the suspension of all irrelevant services of the Delhi government and municipal corporations until March 31 and allowed employees to work from home to prevent coronavirus transmission in the community (Sars-Cov-2).

An order issued by the Delhi government’s health department on Friday night has left many confused about services that will be available and those that will not be available.

To simplify things for you, Hindustan Times has put together a list of services and facilities that will continue as they are and will have to wait until April.

SERVICES TO CONTINUE

1. Hospitals (including Ayurvedic and homeopathic), clinics, public pharmacies, dispensaries and pelvic clinics

2. Door-to-door trash and sanitation every day

3. Fire department, police, traffic police

4. Maintenance and maintenance work relating to water supply, sewage and electricity

5. Beverage stores

6. Buses and subways. Metro, however, will not operate on Sunday, March 22 (Janta Curfew)

7. Raid shops

8. Medicine and trade in food products (including those in shopping centers)

SERVICES THAT WERE COMPLETED

1. No attendance license will be issued and driving tests will only be taken for permanent DLs that expire in 30 days

2. No registration or marriage

3. Certificates such as Income, Caste, EWS, Residence, Solvency, Lal Dor and Survivor Certificates

4. There is no entry of Aadhaar

5. There is no registration of documents in the sub-registration offices, stamping of documents and mutation of property

6. Public business in the Delhi Jal Board Zonal Offices will not be maintained. Only cups of money will be open.

7. New sewer / water connection or shutdown, reopening or mutation will not be done

8. The meter reading (water supply) for the current billing cycle is suspended

9. Restaurants, malls, gyms, movie theaters, some markets and lounges, night clubs, all educational establishments, spas and sports complexes are closed

.