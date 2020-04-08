Delhi govt can make putting on masks obligatory for men and women stepping outdoors

Representational picture | PTI

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Wednesday made it compulsory for people today to put on experience masks when stepping outdoor to combat the coronavirus spread.

Announcing the conclusion right after a high-degree assembly, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal claimed, “Wearing of facial masks can lessen the distribute of coronavirus substantially.”

“Therefore, it has been made the decision that facial masks will be obligatory for any individual stepping out of their home. Fabric mask shall be qualified too,” he tweeted.

The main minister stated that all govt departments have been directed to halt all expenditures except wage, including that they will have to slash expenses dramatically looking at the present earnings standing.

The meeting to talk about measures to have the COVID-19 unfold was attended by ministers and top officers of Delhi.

As on Tuesday, the full quantity of coronavirus instances in the countrywide money rose to 576, with 51 fresh new circumstances and two fatalities staying noted in a working day, according to the Delhi Wellness Department.

