Delhi has come to terms with the closure while police are counting on assistance to residents – Delhi news

Since a national blockade to curb the spread of coronavirus (Covid-19) has been introduced since 25 March, Delhi residents have addressed the police by sending over 28,000 calls to the helpline for issues ranging from emergency to traffic restrictions.

According to the data, most calls – 18,299 out of 28,472 over the last 30 days – were required to examine curfew permits and movement restrictions. Calls to distress, reporting hunger, unavailability of vegetables, and calls from senior citizens who said they were alone and helpless made up most of the others.

There were unusual calls, such as one from West Delhi, with the caller claiming to have found a cure for Covid-19. Called the man, he said the disease could be cured by consuming pulp from a tree outside his home. In another call, a resident of north-east Delhi reported that a nilgai (blue bull) had entered a field behind his house in Uttar Pradesh and needed a time pass to chase him.

The helpline – 011-23469526 – is run daily by a team of police personnel from the third floor of the Delhi Police Headquarters.

Although police received over 150 calls related to hunger and food unavailability during the first days of incarceration, the number of such distress calls has dropped to about 10-15 over the last few days. On Thursday, police received only two calls for starvation.

After the volunteer curfew curfew ended at 9pm on March 22, the Delhi police ordered bans under section 144 of the Conflict of Interest Convention, barring the movement of more than five people in the city. The boundaries were subsequently sealed and the movement in the vehicle was suspended, banning those used in basic services.

Delhi has been in jail since March 24 as Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced the capital a day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi ordered a nationwide closure from March 25.

“Most of the calls to the helpline concerned vehicle passages and movements. We receive more than 500 such calls every day. The volume of such calls reached a high of 778 on April 14, which was the end of the 21-day close. People called from all over the city wanting to know if they would be allowed to drive after April 14th. Calls increased again on April 20 (749), when other states called relaxed norms, ”said a police officer.

Apart from the helpline, the Delhi government has dedicated Covid-19 helplines – 22391014, 2301028, 22302441, 22307133, 22304568, 22307745, 22307135, 22307145, 22300012, 22300036 – also received similar calls, senior government officials said.

“10 lines receive 900 calls on average each day. Some call in to report cases, others do so to test. We also receive a large number of inquiries regarding meals, shelters and cooked meals. In this case, we link their calls to the respective lines.” , said a senior government official, on condition of anonymity.

Although many states have relaxed norms to allow industries, highway hotels and self-employed plumbers, electricians and mechanics to continue operating, the Delhi government has not relented due to the increase in Covid-19 hotspots. By Friday night, Delhi had 90 containment zones, 2,514 positive cases and 53deaths.

In the first week of closing, the hotline received over 150 calls about hunger or food shortages. The volume of such calls reached March 29 (188 calls), when migrant workers from across the city began to walk on their homes in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan and Bihar. Workers were leaving the city after their factories closed. On the afternoon of March 29, police stopped migrant workers from leaving and took them to shelters across the city where food was provided by the Delhi government and city police.

Asif Mohd Ali, deputy commissioner of police, who runs the hotline, said: “Through the city, we have liaised with NGOs and good Samaritans to feed the needy. The number of hunger calls is gradually reduced. We will ensure that no one sleeps hungry in Delhi . As soon as we receive a distress call, we immediately assign it to the police station and the NGO concerned. So far, Delhi has delivered about six million packages of food to the needy. We will continue to do so. “

So far, the Delhi government has set up 2,083 starvation aid centers across the city to provide free cooked lunch and dinner. Last week, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in a video call, said his government was providing free cooked meals to at least one million people a day.

The government is also giving five kilos of free meal to the roughly four million residents who do not have installment cards, except that the 7.5 kilos are provided to 7.1 million cardholders free of charge.

The telephone line received 60 calls from senior citizens, who lived alone and wanted police help to get essential items or needed medical help. In one such call, a 78-year-old man, who lived alone in Rohini, called a hotline to inform that he was a diabetic patient and was in pain because his medication supply was over. The police officer duly delivered the medication to him.

At the end of March, the telephone line was also flooded with calls from citizens seeking to be reunited with their families living in other parts of the city. After recording about 100 such calls in the first few days, the amount of such calls decreased. “We advised such callers to stay home, because it’s a safer option. They understood that,” Ali said.

Sanjay Kumar, professor and director of the Center for the Study of Development Studies, said Delhi residents responded well to the closure and followed government guidelines. “If 500 people called the ID hotline, I have no reason to doubt their originality. Delhi is a big city. People will be forced to step out of their homes. I can say that people have locked the lock in good spirits and for fear. People realized that developed countries failed in their response. The fear factor was high among the middle class. “

However, Kumar says that reducing the number of starving calls may not reveal the whole story. “I have seen reports of police cutting pastries for senior residents in jail and other similar reports or feeding the needy. This can only be 10% of actual cases. The police are also not guilty as they have to deal with other basic things, such as law and order and the management of containment zones. The response to the government’s role is better than elsewhere. But it may also be because Delhi is smaller than other states. Leaving aside the information on hunger, it is clear from the reports we have read or seen that the police and the government have done their best. “

