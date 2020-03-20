Delhi rape convicts hanged 2,650 days after committing crime – India news

Four men convicted of raping and killing a 23-year-old woman on a moving bus in Delhi were hanged at 5:30 a.m. on Friday, more than seven years after committing a brutal crime.

Bus cleaners Mukesh Singh and Akshay Thakur, fruit salesman Pawan Gupta and gym instructor Vinay Sharma were hanged at No. 3 Tihar prison at the same time, said Director General of Police Sandeep Goel.

Hundreds of police personnel have been deployed outside the jail to control a crowd waiting to celebrate the hanging, first in India in a rape case since Dhananjoy Chatterjee was executed for raping and killing a 14-year-old girl in 2004.

A doctor in Tihar Jail examined the bodies of four people after hanging them and declared them dead, Sandeep Goel said.

“The bodies will now be sent to death at DDU Hospital. The post-mortem procedure will be photographed,” a jail spokesman said.

Officials, who left no will, were notified of the news from the court late Thursday night.

‘Justice finally’

Six people, including a minor, raped a woman and fatally attacked her. Prime Minister accused Ram Singh, a bus driver, committed suicide in 2013 and the juvenile accused was released after spending three years in a reform home.

The crime has sparked widespread protests across the country, widespread global outrage and has led to a tougher law against sex offenders in India.

The men charged with the crime were sentenced within a year, and in 2017 the Supreme Court upheld the death penalty. But the execution lasted long as the attorneys who represented these men cited the remedies available to the convicts to delay their hanging.

Also read:The timeline of the crime that terrified India

The woman’s parents, especially her mother, continued the legal battle to see the culprits hanged.

“Finally the convicts were hanged. This was a fight of eight years. It was postponed, but we got justice. Today Nirbhaya got justice and the girls of the country justice. I want to thank everyone – the judiciary, the government, every citizen – for that,” she said while addressing reporters after hanging.

“It will be a message for the whole country, she said.” The girls will now feel more secure. After the execution, families will start teaching their sons and will use hanging as an example, ”she said.

The families of the convicts, meanwhile, were constantly praying that the legal system should show mercy and bring them to life. Some family members also claimed that these convicts were “innocent”.

Also read: What happened on December 16th

As the final petition was rejected on Thursday, the wife of one of the convicts fainted outside a Delhi court.

The four convicts came to the door several times asking for mercy and petitioned the Supreme Court against their conviction. But all petitions and requests were denied.

A young woman, gang-raped, brutally attacked and thrown off a bus, fought for her life for nearly two weeks before succumbing to her injuries.

She died at a Singapore hospital, by airplane, on December 29, 2012.

