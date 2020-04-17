Delhi registers 67 new Covid-19 cases, capital rises to 1,707 – India News

Delhi on Friday reported 67 new cases of positive Covid-19, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital to 1,707.

The Delhi government newsletter has reported that of the 67 fresh cases, 11 have a history of contact with other patients. Among patients who have coronavirus in Delhi, at least 83 have a history of foreign travel and about 353 have contact with patients who have previously had a positive test for the disease.

In total, four deaths were reported and 21 were discharged after treatment.

The state capital has recorded 42 deaths so far.

No “Special Operations” cases have been reported. To date, the total number of Covid-19 positive cases in Special Operations is 1,080.

Of the total number of cases, 1592 are active cases in the national capital. 72 people were discharged after treatment and one person migrated.

With 1,076 new cases and 32 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the total number of coronavirus positive patients in India has climbed to 13,835, including 11,616 active cases, 1,766 cured / discharged / migrated, Health Ministry data revealed on Friday and family care.

In India, at least 452 people have died since the epidemic since the deadly coronavirus epidemic.

