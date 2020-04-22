Delhi to start Covid-19 testing for media people soon after 53 Mumbai journalists test beneficial

A health care provider areas a thermometer into a patient’s ear through coronavirus symptom checks. (Representational Image) | Krisztian Bocsi | Bloomberg File image

New Delhi: The Delhi federal government will commence COVID-19 tests for mediapersons from Wednesday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal reported on Tuesday, after 53 scribes analyzed favourable for the novel coronavirus in Mumbai.

Addressing the media on the net, the chief minister claimed his government has established up a centre the place absolutely free COVID-19 assessments will be carried out on mediapersons.

Journalists are also at the frontline in the fight towards COVID-19, he additional.

“We have set up a centre. All media properties and journalists will be knowledgeable about it. Intrigued mediapersons can bear exams at the centre from Wednesday early morning,” Kejriwal stated.

Earlier in the day, responding to a tweet in which a man or woman asked for the main minister to make preparations for mass COVID-19 screening for mediapersons in Delhi on the lines of Mumbai, Kejriwal reported, “Sure. We will do that.”

Alarmed about 53 journalists tests positive for COVID-19 in neighbouring Maharashtra, the Karnataka govt on Tuesday also resolved to perform a well being checkup camp for journalists in Bengaluru.

All through a unique camp organised at the Azad Maidan in Mumbai on April 16 and 17 for COVID-19 tests of scribes, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Company (BMC) had collected the swab samples of 171 mediapersons, like digital and print media journalists, photographers and cameramen.

“Of the 171 mediapersons, 53 examined positive for coronavirus,” BMC spokesperson Vijay Khabale stated on Monday, introducing that most of individuals who analyzed optimistic are asymptomatic at existing.

On Monday, the whole selection of coronavirus cases rose to 2,081 in Delhi, with 78 clean situations and two fatalities noted in a working day.

