Delhi wants to pause MHA to reopen stores, caught in relationship – India news

The Delhi government is reluctant to implement a domestic midnight ministry order to release standalone stores immediately but has not decided how to proceed, a senior city government official told Hindustan Times.

“We will seek clarification from the central government,” the person said above on condition of anonymity.

He attributed the city government’s reluctance to allow stores to reopen in a large number of Covid-19 cases in the national capital.

Delhi reported a total of 2,514 Covid-19 patients last night, 128 of them in the previous 24 hours. “We need to understand the situation first, not to defrost the profits gained,” the official said.

But a midnight ministry order caught them off guard.

People have moved forward and opened their own stores after taking home ministry orders online.

“Now we cannot send the police after them to close the stores again … We may have to go along with the MHA decision,” said a government official, upset about the event.

“I think the Center should have consulted the states … at least contacted them before issuing orders,” he said.

In late-night orders on Friday, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla allowed the opening of neighboring shops, self-contained stores and shops in residential complexes provided they were operating at half power and enforcing social distance norms.

Bhalla issued the order in his capacity as chairman of the National Executive Board of the National Disaster Management Authority.

For the execution of central orders, each state body must issue a separate set of orders to services under its jurisdiction, such as the police and health departments.

On April 19, the Delhi State Executive Committee headed by Secretary-General Vijay Dev froze the Basic Lock 2.0 rules and “decided against any relaxation for additional activities until a new comprehensive assessment was carried out on April 27.

Lieutenant Colonel Anil Baijal and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wanted Delhi’s highest disaster management committee to seriously consider the spread of the disease before extending any relaxation in Delhi.

