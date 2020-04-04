Delhi’s Tablighi Jamaat meets Covid-19 sparks at IAF – News from India

An Indian Air Force sergeant who visited Nizamuddin while the Tablighi Jamaat community was last month was quarantined as a precaution in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, IAF wing commander Indranil Nandi said on Saturday, Hindustan Times reports.

He said two other Air Force personnel who contacted the sergeant, who had been posted to Delhi after his visit to Nizamuddin were also quarantined as the IAF took aggressive measures to check the spread of the coronavirus.

Nandi said while the sergeant was visiting Nizamuddin at the time the assembly was from March 13 to March 15, it is unclear if he attended the event.

“All three people in quarantine are currently asymptomatic. The matter is under investigation,” Nandi said.

The IAF has not had any Covid-19 cases so far. The Indian Navy has not had a case yet.

However, two soldiers, including a military doctor, tested positive for Covid-19 on March 29, as forces took steps to combat the spread of the disease within their ranks.

While one of them is a colonel officer who has been placed in a command hospital based in Calcutta, the other is a junior officer who has been deployed to Dehradun.

The military warned its staff last week that non-disclosure of information regarding Covid-19, including symptoms, history of patient contact or travel to a coronavirus area identified by the government, would be considered “intentional concealment” and treated as a violation. disciplines under the Army Act 1950.

Army Chief Manoj Mukund Naravane said last month that it was important for soldiers to remain fit and stay away from coronaviruses if they had to help their countrymen at these challenging times.

