[deliberating-a-2nd-working-day,-weinstein-jury-revisits-’06-account]

By MICHAEL R. SISAK and TOM HAYS

NEW YORK (AP) — Jurors at Harvey Weinstein’s rape demo expended considerably of their second day of deliberations Wednesday revisiting a previous film and Tv set production assistant’s allegation that he sexually assaulted her in July 2006.

Jurors despatched a notice soon soon after resuming deliberations for the working day stating they preferred to rehear Mimi Haleyi’s testimony about the accusation that Weinstein forcibly performed oral intercourse on her in 2006 and about a different sexual come across with him about two months later.

They also explained they desired to see e-mails that Weinstein wrote about Haleyi and questioned for a in-depth explanation of the two costs involving her allegations — an indicator that they haven’t attained a verdict on both of them.

Haleyi, now 42, testified that months right after arriving in New York for a guiding-the-scenes position on Weinstein’s “Project Runway” Television set clearly show, she identified herself preventing in vain as he pushed her on to a bed and attacked her, undeterred by her kicks and pleas of, “no, no, no.”

She also testified that they had sexual intercourse at a resort two months later, even while she didn’t want to be intimate. Weinstein’s attorneys have proposed that episode is proof he didn’t coerce her in the course of the first encounter, both.

Courtroom stenographers Randy Berkowitz and Susan Pearce-Bates took turns examining the lawyers’ inquiries and Haleyi’s testimony about the encounters. Court docket rules really don’t make it possible for jurors to have a duplicate of the demo transcript, Judge James Burke claimed.

Weinstein, 67, is billed with 5 counts stemming from the allegations of Haleyi and two other ladies. Haleyi’s account is integral to the initially two counts that jurors have been instructed to look at on their maze-like verdict variety, an indication they may nevertheless have a prolonged way to go.

For the to start with depend, predatory sexual assault, Haleyi’s allegation is intertwined with actress Annabella Sciorra’s declare that Weinstein raped her in the mid-1990s. To come across him responsible on that count, which carries a utmost penalty of lifestyle in prison, jurors need to concur that both of those assaults took place.

If jurors choose that Weinstein did not rape Sciorra, they can then think about the second depend — a prison intercourse act cost stemming exclusively from Haleyi’s allegation.

Weinstein is also charged with raping a woman in a Manhattan hotel home in 2013. Like Haleyi’s allegation, that one particular is also intertwined with Sciorra’s for applications of a 2nd predatory sexual assault count. Jurors also have the alternative to weigh standalone rape fees stemming from the 2013 incident, relying on how they choose on the predatory depend.

The intricate components for achieving a verdict will make Sciorra’s allegation a essential to any conviction on the most significant counts. Whilst it is too old to be billed on its have since of the statute of restrictions in outcome at the time, the regulation permits prosecutors to use her allegations as a foundation for the predatory assault prices.

In her closing argument final 7 days, Weinstein lawyer Donna Rotunno implored jurors to see matters the other way close to. She advised they concentration very first on Haleyi’s allegation and the 2013 rape allegation right before wondering about Sciorra’s allegation.

“You have read from quite a few witnesses in this case… But in the end, it only arrives down to those two,” Rotunno explained. “You really don’t have to evaluate anything at all else. You do not get to Annabella Sciorra if you do not feel Miriam Haleyi, and if you do not feel (the 2013 accuser), you never get to Annabella Sciorra.”

Weinstein’s legal professionals contend the acts have been consensual. They centered on welcoming, flirtatious e-mail some of the gals despatched to Weinstein and additional meetings some of them had with him just after the alleged assaults.

The Linked Push has a coverage of not publishing the names of individuals who allege sexual assault with no their consent. It is withholding the title of the rape accuser simply because it is not obvious no matter whether she needs to be recognized publicly.