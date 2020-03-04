[Delicious Tuesday: Celebrating Diet Thirty day period with some tasty treats]

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO) March is Nourishment Month, and the good folks from SNAP Ed joined Tyler Ryan on Excellent Early morning Columbia for a nutritious Delicious Tuesday.
Brooke Brittan, Kia Muse and Farrah Wigand joined Tyler to share some straightforward ways to cut down on sugar and try to eat healthy, and to share a very simple recipe for tremendous delicious and really filling power balls.
Right here is the recipe:
No Bake Strength Balls:
Can make 24 Balls
Substances
one cup rolled oats
one/four cup semi sweet chocolate chips
one tsp cocoa
one/2 cup floor flaxseed (I like Bob’s Red Mill)
1/2 cup crunchy peanut butter
1/four cup honey
one teaspoon vanilla extract
Instructions: Blend all elements alongside one another. Roll into balls. Enjoy!
Supply: All Recipes (this recipe has been modified by Farrah Wigand, RDN, LD)