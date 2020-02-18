[Delicious Tuesday: Saddling up at the Keg Cowboy for a home made pretzel]

LEXINGTON, SC (WOLO) – The Tyler’s Travels saddled up and headed to The Keg Cowboy in Lexington to speak clean pretzels and of system, The Taste of Lake Murray coming up on March fifth.

Chef and Proprietor Brian Nelson confirmed Tyler the ins and outs of building fresh new pretzels and a couple tips to try out at residence. The Keg Cowboy, situated at 108 East Primary Road in Lexington provides good foods, craft beer and wine…plus you get to see Chef Brian’s hair. You can understand much more about the Keg Cowboy Below.

The fireworks above Lake Murray are a time honored tradition, with remarkable mild demonstrates in the sky that are only topped by every single other year immediately after 12 months. The once-a-year celebration of America is organized and executed by Captial City Lake Murray State, positioned just off the shore of the great lake.

In accordance to Lake Murray Region Executive Director Miriam Atria, funding for the function is lifted with the other favorite once-a-year occasion, Flavor of Lake Murray. This year’s flavor guarantees to be the greatest yet, with tons of foodstuff, drinks, and live tunes.

Flavor of Lake Murray 2020 is scheduled for March fifth at the Double Tree close to I20. You can get ticket information HERE.

About the author:

Tyler Ryan is an award winning tv and radio temperament, writer, investigative journalist, and expert emcee. He appears each day on ABC Columbia’s Good Early morning Columbia, as properly as the radio stations in the iHeart Media Community. Tyler also often appears as a legal qualified and journalist on regional and nationwide criminal offense primarily based courses. You can call him right via EMAIL Or on the socials: Tyler’s Instagram // Tyler’s Fb