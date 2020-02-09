Delighted by VIXX surprises the cast and crew of “2 days and 1 night” with a sweet gift

Ravi surprised the cast and the team of “2 Days & 1 Night” with a sweet gift!

During the episode of the KBS 2TV variety show which aired on February 9, Ravi delighted everyone by personally preparing a coffee truck to go to Gochang, in the province of South Jeolla, where they filming.

The truck had a banner that said, “PD (production manager) Ravi says,” Today’s destination is caffeine. Drink up ”and photos of Ravi on display. The other members of the cast were surprised by the gentle gesture of the youngest in the group and Ravi said: “Since it is the new year, I have spent money for the first and last time.” Kim Seon Ho made everyone laugh jokingly, “You haven’t mixed kkanari (sand eel sauce) in it, have you?” “

When Ravi expressed his uncertainty as to whether they could also enjoy coffee because of the “2 days and 1 night” rules, the PD gave in and allowed them to have a drink each. They asked the owner of the coffee truck which drinks would be the most plentiful and tried to swap cookies that were also on display.

After the cast members received their drinks, the staff also picked up their drinks and thanked Ravi, creating a comforting moment for everyone.

“2 Days & 1 Night” is broadcast every Sunday at 6.30pm. KST.

