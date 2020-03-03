delilah-belle-hamlin-celebrates-her-asos-model-edit!

Delilah Belle Hamlin is celebrating her collaboration with ASOS!

The 21-yr-aged model coupled up with boyfriend Eyal Booker at the launch celebration for her ASOS Structure Style Edit on Monday evening (March two) in Los Angeles.

Pics: Look at out the newest pictures of Delilah Belle Hamlin

Delilah also bought help from her sister Amelia Grey as properly as her well-known mother Lisa Rinna.

“I’m so psyched for the reason that these days my ASOS Fashion Edit dropped and I can’t wait around for you men to check out it out,” Delilah explained on the ASOS Instagram.

Delilah‘s new selection consists of a lot of curated pieces from swimwear to cocktail attire to band tees and far more!