Delingpole: Chloroquine / Malaria / Coronavirus: Impressive Correction Claim

According to one researcher, the incidence of COVID-19 is dramatically lower in Malaria than in non-Malaria.

This could vindicate President Donald Trump’s decision to quickly monitor the use of chloroquine phosphate in anti-malarial drugs for coronavirus treatment.

The correlation was detected by Dr. Roy Spencer, a meteorologist and lead researcher at the University of Alabama at Huntsville.

Here’s what he posted on his Facebook page:

There are several possible explanations for this “impressive” correlation. One is that malarial countries do not maintain effective records and that the incidence of COVID-19 is much higher than they admit; another is that they are found in the tropics – and coronavirus does not survive in hot countries for so long.

But the most encouraging possibility is that these are countries that have been heavily exposed to cheap, generic, and antiquarian anti-malaria chloroquine phosphate, and which has perhaps given them immunity.

As I reported earlier, several studies – including small-scale ones performed in France this month – suggest that chloroquine has been shown to be effective in treating COVID-19. Another coronavirus with similar characteristics to COVID-19 has been used successfully in the treatment of SARS.

Anthony Watts on Watts Up With That? reports:

Further support for antimalarial drugs for COVID-19 treatment comes from the following research.

The map says it all: COVID-19 is where malaria is not found.

This is certainly good news and it gives great hope that the pandemic can be controlled sooner rather than later.