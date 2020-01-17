Delivering LIVE News and Gossip: Tottenham Star agent shown in conversation, Young off to Inter, Fernandes to Man United, is at risk?

The transfer window is now open and we will keep you up to date on all important news, rumors and rumors in January.
Visit talkSPORT for the latest news and expert reactions from former managers, players and top experts and follow our live rolling blog below …
Top stories on talkSPORT.com
- Premier League contracts: each January contract confirmed
- Inter has reportedly agreed to a £ 1.3m deal with Manchester United’s Ashley Young
- Derby, which is calculated by the EFL for posting losses in accordance with the rules for financial fair play, must expect a possible point deduction
- The move from Paul Pogba to Real Madrid is not influenced by Federico Valverde, the Frenchman’s brother claims
- Chelsea youngster Reece James signs a new contract to stay with the club until summer 2025
- Jose Mourinho spoke personally to Joao Cancelo about a possible £ 51m transfer from Man City to Tottenham
- Arsenal reinforces the pursuit of defensive reinforcements as left-back Layvin Kurzawa of Paris Saint-Germain and center-back Djene Dakonam of Getafe are targeted
- Six transfers that could be completed this week, including deals for Arsenal, Tottenham and Chelsea stars
- Seven stores you didn’t know were made, including ex-Liverpool and Tottenham players