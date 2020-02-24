Delivery Hearing Begins for WikiLeaks Founder Assange

LONDON [AP] —Truthless journalist or reckless criminal: British judge gives two conflicting portraits of Julian Assange as trial on the long-awaited handover of WikiLeaks founder began in London court on Monday Was

A U.S. lawyer who wants to try Assange on charges of espionage says Australian computer experts say that the publication of hundreds of thousands of secret military documents puts many at risk of torture and death. It is said that.

“Reporting and journalism are not excuses for criminal activity or licensing for normal criminal offenses,” said James Lewis, a British lawyer representing the United States government.

Assange’s lawyer argued that WikiLeaks publishers had been sacrificed by an “illegal” US government trying to set his example.

Lawyer Edward Fitzgerald also stated that the “inhuman” conditions that Assange would face in American prisons put him at risk of suicide.

Dozens of Assange supporters protested outside the secure wool witch crown court, sounding a horn, telling Judge Vanessa Barracer to begin hearing the case.

48-year-old Assange was watching a courtroom proceeding from a dock—he was brought in from neighboring Bellmarsh Prison. He complained that it was difficult to concentrate and called outside noise “useless.”

Assange has been charged in the United States with 18 charges of confidential disclosure. Prosecutors said he had colluded with US military intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning to hack the Pentagon computer and disclosed secret diplomatic cables and military files regarding the war in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Mr. Assange claims that he had acted as a journalist eligible for the First Amendment protection, stating that the leaked documents revealed US military misconduct. In a file published by WikiLeaks, a video of a 2007 Apache helicopter attack by the US military in Baghdad killed 11 people, including two Reuters journalists.

However, Lewis was guilty of “ simple and clear ” criminal activity when Mr. Assange attempted to hack the computer, and WikiLeaks’s activities posed “ grave and immediate risks ” to U.S. sources in Afghanistan and Iraq. Said that brought.

Dissemination of material in unedited form could risk serious harm, torture, or even death to human rights activists, journalists, supporters, religious leaders, dissidents, and their families. Lawyer said.

Lewis said that some informants and others who had helped Americans were forced to move after the leak, and others “disappeared afterwards.”

Lewis acknowledges that U.S. officials could not prove that WikiLeaks information had helped U.S. enemies, but a document from WikiLeaks said that Pakistan’s Alkazida leader Osama bin Laden Discovered after being killed in a US attack. The lawyer said.

Assange’s lawyer alleged that the period of indictment in the United States was up to 175 years in prison, a politically motivated abuse of power.

Mr Fitzgerald said that Assange was suffering as a result of President Donald Trump’s administration declaring war on leakers and journalists.

“Julian Assange is one example. He was all the obvious symbols Trump blamed,” said Fitzgerald.

Fitzgerald said his clients were exposed to a long campaign of intrusions and harassment in the United States. Lawyers accused U.S. intelligence of instructing private security companies to spy on Assange in Ecuador.

Ian embassy, ​​and U.S. officials said they had pressured South American countries to withdraw his political asylum

Fitzgerald said they were “lawless state actions committed to employing the necessary means to defeat him.”

Assange’s legal team also said that Australia had pardoned by the Trump administration if he agreed that Russia had not been involved in the e-mail leak of the Democratic National Committee published by WikiLeaks during a 2016 U.S. election campaign. Claims given.

Assange’s lawyer stated that the proposal was made by Republican Representative Dana Laurbach in August 2017, visiting the embassy at Assange and claiming to be acting with Trump’s approval.

The White House called this claim counterfeit.

Fitzgerald said, “President Trump denies everything-and we say,” Well, will he do that? ”

Lawyers also say that Assange would be equivalent to “inhuman” treatment in U.S. prisons, with long sentences and isolated conditions.

Fitzgerald said Assange was “a very vulnerable person with a long history of clinical depression and an established risk of suicide.”

Both sides of the case plan to provide evidence of their allegations later in the hearing process.

Assange’s lawful case began when he was arrested in London at the request of Sweden in 2010. At the request of Sweden, he was questioned about alleged rape and sexual assault by two women. He refused to go to Stockholm and stated that he was afraid of being handed over or illegally portrayed to a US prison camp in Guantanamo Bay in the United States or Cuba.

In 2012, Assange searched for a shelter in the Ecuadorian embassy. There he was out of reach of British and Swedish authorities.

The relationship between Assange and his host eventually deteriorated, and he was expelled in April 2019. British police immediately arrested him for a bail jump in 2012.

Sweden has stopped investigating sex offenses in November due to a very long time, but Assange remains in prison waiting for a decision on a US surrender request.

The end of the story may still be a few years away. One week after the handover case, the handover case is expected to collapse until May, when both sides announce evidence. Judges are not expected to rule until months later, and losers are likely to appeal.

Mr. Lewis, a US government lawyer, said that it was not the role of the British court to determine whether Assange was guilty.

“This is a trial, not a trial. The guilt or innocence of Mr. Assange will be decided in a United States court, not this court.”

