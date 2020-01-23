DeLorean is preparing to build (and sell) brand new cars

You want a DeLorean since “Back to the Future”. Now you may be able to buy a new, modern version of the car.

DeLorean Motor Company

Back in October 2016, we reported that DeLorean Motor Company was preparing to build brand new versions of its famous stainless steel gullwing. In addition, pre-orders were already possible for everyone Back to the Future Fans who wanted to drive around the city, like Marty McFly and Doc Brown. But now it’s 2020, and where are the time machine cars?

Obviously they haven’t been built yet. But DeLorean wants you to forget what they said three years ago, because now they’re actually starting up for production (this time in real time). James Espey, current vice president of DMC (a separate company from the original DMC that is currently based in Texas), confirmed these plans, “for limited production of a new, greatly improved version” of the car, according to Hagerty.

If it sounds like I believe it when I see it, you’re absolutely right. However, the delay is not DMC’s fault. As Hagerty writes, all of this has nothing to do with delays in DeLorean (which currently exists as a support system for the original models), but with the so-called Low Volume Motor Vehicle Manufacturers Act of 2015.

Basically, the legislation that President Barack Obama passed in 2015 would allow companies to produce limited-edition vehicles without being tied to certain safety and emissions standards. But after this administration ended, the law came to a standstill because the national road safety authority failed to implement it.

“One problem, Espey explains, was that NHTSA has had no permanent administrator since the last presidential election and the incumbent administrator would not sign off on the rules,” Hagerty writes. Fortunately, the Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) has taken the matter into its own hands and filed a lawsuit, and now it looks like the law could soon come into force.

That said, DMC is gearing up to sell new turnkey DeLoreans again and this time they have modern conveniences like power steering and cruise control (imagine that!) And possibly features like heated seats and smartphone integration (the future!).

Interested buyers can fill out a non-binding pre-order form. In 2020, just don’t expect to reach more than 150 km / h. As Espey said, “This legislation will stop making cars for at least a year, provided the government does its job this time and doesn’t pull it out for four years.”

Subscribe here for our free daily newsletter.

Read the full story at Hagerty