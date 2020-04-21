Delta Air CFO will not withdraw as planned and remain active during the pandemic

Delta Airlines (FROM) – Get report Chief Financial Officer Paul Jacobson canceled his retirement plan to help the airline through the coronavirus pandemic.

The Atlanta carrier said in late February that Jacobson will retire. Jacobson had planned to remain in the company until a successor was appointed.

Jacobson, 48, will continue as executive vice president and CFO. He was hired in 1997 and was appointed CFO in 2012.

CEO Ed Bastian said in a statement that he approached Jacobson last week and asked him to reconsider his decision to withdraw.

“Paul’s experience and guidance was instrumental in Delta’s initial response to the covid-19 crisis,” said Bastian.

“Under his leadership, we increased our liquidity through the commercial markets and expanded our cash position to help us weather the storm in the coming months.”

Bastian claimed that Jacobson played a “crucial role” in leading the company during the terrible times after the September 11, 2001 attacks.

“It is too early to know how long our rebound will take. But we can all be heartened by the fact that Paul chose to stay with Delta not only during the rebuild, but for many years to come as we continue our climb, “said Bastian.

To save liquidity, Delta suspended the share and dividend repurchase plan.

“Maintaining ample liquidity during this crisis is critical to the essential service that Delta provides in American transportation infrastructure and to the jobs of over 90,000 Delta people across the country,” said Bastian.

About 13,000 Delta staff members volunteered to take unpaid leave, according to the file, but the airline needs more of them to do so.

Delta shares at the last check fell 2.7% to $ 23. Delta reports first quarter earnings on Wednesday.

Street analyst Bret Bret Kenwell says these are the rankings to know before the earnings report.

