Delta Air lines donate 200,000 pounds of food to charity

Delta Air Lines has decided to donate £ 200,000 of its perishable and non-perishable food due to the lack of passengers flying due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Atlanta-based airline said it would donate the non-produce food on its planes and its Sky Club to charities in Georgia and around the world, according to WSB.

Delta said in a statement it would send £ 200,000 worth of food to community food banks, hospitals and other organizations that support the needy, as well as “those who work tirelessly on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.” “.

Delta is working with a group called Feeding America, a non-profit network that supports local food banks to distribute food. The airline also works with food service providers Linton Hopkins, Sodexo and Newrest to provide them with the resources they need for their communities.

By 2020, the airline had donated more than 200,000 perishable foods to Feeding America’s partner agencies and other charities, including the Georgia Food and Resource Center and the Missouri Carthage Crisis Center.

Delta employees are also feeding the same by sending fresh, boxed meals to call center assistants to support employees who respond to unprecedented numbers of customers requesting to change their flight plans.