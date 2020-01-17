TAMPA, Florida (WFLA) – Delta Air Lines has announced the addition of 13 new non-stop flights daily from multiple airports, including Tampa International, to Miami International Airport.
The flight between Miami and Tampa starts on May 4th.
Below is the schedule for Delta’s new MIA flights to and from TPA:
- Tampa to Miami
- Departure: 6:45 a.m. / Arrival: 7:54 a.m.
- Departure: 10:20 a.m. / Arrival: 11:27 a.m.
- Departure: 1:40 p.m. / Arrival: 2:46 p.m.
- Departure: 5 p.m. / Arrival: 6:09 p.m.
- Departure: 8:25 p.m. / Arrival: 9:36 p.m.
- Miami to Tampa
- Departure: 8:45 a.m. / Arrival: 9:49 a.m.
- Departure: noon / arrival: 1:08 p.m.
- Departure: 3:20 p.m. / Arrival: 4:27 p.m.
- Departure: 6:40 p.m. / Arrival: 7:50 p.m.
- Departure: 10:15 p.m. / Arrival: 11:23 p.m.
To celebrate the new services, Delta is offering customers fares on flights to Miami. Click here when the new routes from Tampa are available for ticket sales.
LAST STORIES:
- Man arrested for driving 145 mph in 55 mph zone on Bayside Bridge
- Delta Air Lines extends Tampa International Airport to include Miami
- Hospital hosts wedding for dying cancer patients
- What does it mean to be a “hyper wiper”?
- Gasparilla Community Hero hosts free healing retreats for injured soldiers and veterans