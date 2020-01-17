Delta Air Lines extends Tampa International Airport to include Miami

TAMPA, Florida (WFLA) – Delta Air Lines has announced the addition of 13 new non-stop flights daily from multiple airports, including Tampa International, to Miami International Airport.

The flight between Miami and Tampa starts on May 4th.

Below is the schedule for Delta’s new MIA flights to and from TPA:

Tampa to Miami Departure: 6:45 a.m. / Arrival: 7:54 a.m. Departure: 10:20 a.m. / Arrival: 11:27 a.m. Departure: 1:40 p.m. / Arrival: 2:46 p.m. Departure: 5 p.m. / Arrival: 6:09 p.m. Departure: 8:25 p.m. / Arrival: 9:36 p.m.

Miami to Tampa Departure: 8:45 a.m. / Arrival: 9:49 a.m. Departure: noon / arrival: 1:08 p.m. Departure: 3:20 p.m. / Arrival: 4:27 p.m. Departure: 6:40 p.m. / Arrival: 7:50 p.m. Departure: 10:15 p.m. / Arrival: 11:23 p.m.



To celebrate the new services, Delta is offering customers fares on flights to Miami. Click here when the new routes from Tampa are available for ticket sales.

