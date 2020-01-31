Delta, American Airlines suspends flights between the United States and China

NEW YORK (AP) – Delta Air Lines and American Airlines are discontinuing flights between the United States and China as the outbreak of the corona virus spreads. American Airlines announces that flights will be discontinued from Friday through March 27. Delta announces that the hiring will not take effect until February 6, to ensure that customers wishing to leave China can do so. Delta’s suspension will last until April 30th. Other U.S. airlines have restricted air traffic to China, while several European airlines have suspended air traffic altogether.

Travelers wearing face masks will register for an American Airlines flight to Los Angeles on Thursday, January 30, 2020, at Beijing Capital International Airport in Beijing. In China, 170 deaths from a new virus were reported on Thursday, and infections were reported in other countries, including some spreading locally, when foreign evacuees from China’s worst-hit region returned for medical observation and even isolation. (AP Photo / Mark Schiefelbein)

At Bangladesh’s largest airport, workers held digital thermometers to the heads of passengers. A beep sounded when a passenger walking through a thermal scanner noticed a fever.

On a flight from Shanghai to New York, nobody spoke for fear of spreading germs when flight attendants, putting on face masks, served drinks to the similarly dressed passengers.

Passengers flying to and from China navigate an eerie scene as officials around the world work to stem a new, rapidly spreading corona virus. China has reported more than 7,800 cases, including 170 deaths, and the World Health Organization has declared the outbreak a global emergency.

Several major airlines, including Air France, British Airways and Scandinavian Airlines, have stopped flying to China. But United Airlines, American Airlines, and Delta Air Lines, which are based in the United States, are still flying, although they have restricted operations because passengers have canceled their trips. The American Airlines pilot union sued Thursday for preventing the airline from flying to China because of the virus.

A woman who flew 14 hours from Shanghai to New York changed her white face mask every four hours to make sure it was clean.

“It was a bit dark,” said Joe Chang, a technician who flew from Shanghai to San Francisco after visiting his family for the Lunar New Year.

Employees wearing face masks are walking near the Cathay Pacific check-in counter at Shanghai Pudong International Airport in Shanghai on Thursday, January 30, 2020. In China, 170 deaths from a new virus were recorded on Thursday, and infections were reported in more countries, some of which were local. When foreign evacuees returned home from China’s worst-affected region for medical observation and even isolation. (AP Photo / Erika Kinetz)

In some cases, fear turns into paranoia. On a flight from Amsterdam to China, passengers protested when they found that a man from Wuhan – the epicenter of the outbreak – was on the plane, said 50-year-old Dutchman Chris Van Heesch. In the end he was allowed to fly.

At Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Bangladesh, passengers arriving from Beijing on Wednesday went through thermal scanners to look for fever. When their disembodied faces appeared on a nearby screen, most of their heads looked green, indicating normal body temperature, but the machine beeped loudly when a man’s forehead appeared red. He was brought to the side where a woman was using a barcode scanner to sense his temperature. “One hundred and one degrees,” she called.

In the meantime, an airport employee pressed the health cards into the hands of the departing passengers and asked them to contact the health authorities within 14 days of their arrival if they had a fever.

“The number of people infected in Beijing is relatively low at over 100, but it is much higher in Wuhan,” said Mohammed Raihan, a Bangladeshi student who attended Capital Medical University in Beijing. “That’s why I came back. All schools and universities were closed indefinitely.”

A similar scene happened in Kathmandu, Nepal, where masked passengers were greeted with large, illustrated signs that asked them to visit the health department if they had symptoms such as high fever, muscle pain, headache, or bleeding.

Health experts said Thursday there is significant evidence that the virus is spreading among people in China, and they are concerned that it will spread to other countries – including the United States, France, Japan, Germany, Canada, South Korea, and Vietnam – There have also been isolated cases of human transmission from person to person. The new virus comes from a large family of coronaviruses, some of which cause nothing worse than a cold.

Flight cleaning teams take additional steps to protect themselves. The crews completely disinfect armrests, roller blinds and other hard surfaces after international flights with United Airlines. But if an airplane carries a passenger with suspicious symptoms, the cleaning crew will wear face protection, safety glasses, and long-sleeved robes while cleaning with a Centers for Disease Control-approved disinfectant, said United States spokesman Charlie Hobart. A plane would be decommissioned and gassed if a passenger had a confirmed case of coronavirus, he said.

John F. Kennedy International Airport resembled a hospital corridor in which everyone, from the passenger to the porter, wore face masks.

Jarvan Lee, a 25-year-old student from New York, came to JFK to pick up family friends who arrived from Beijing with a black face mask and two air filters. He bought it on Amazon for $ 30 five days ago and plans to wear it at the mall or other place where he is with a lot of people. “I’m worried,” he said of the virus.

Helen Lewis, who pushes passengers to their flights in wheelchairs, began wearing gloves on Sunday and asked the coughing passengers to cover up their mouths. “You don’t know who you have with you,” said the 62-year-old from New York.

Steve Rehkemper, CEO of Top Secret Toys from Chicago, says that he will initially suspend all trips to China. He visited Shantou, China, and when he came to Hong Kong from the mainland on January 14, he and all other travelers had to have their temperatures measured.

“I wasn’t too excited, I knew I wasn’t at temperature,” he added.

Bill Chen, who arrived in Shanghai from Shanghai on Wednesday, said his temperature at the Shanghai airport was checked quickly before he left. He also filled out a health questionnaire asking if he had traveled to Wuhan or had contact with someone who had been in town.

“I’m a little sorry for people traveling on planes,” said Chen. “People have to be kind of nervous.”

