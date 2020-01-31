Delta, American Airlines suspends flights to China amid worries about coronavirus

Delta and American Airlines suspend flights to China due to increasing concerns about the spread of the potentially deadly corona virus that has shaken China and spread it to 18 other countries.

“Based on the recent increase in China Travel Advisory from the US Department of Foreign Affairs to a level 4 (not travel), American suspends its operations to and from mainland China from today until March 27,” read a statement from American Airlines, posted on Friday.

The outbreak of the corona virus was declared by the World Health Organization on Thursday as a global health emergency. There are nearly 8,000 cases of the virus worldwide and, according to the WHO, at least 170 people have died from it.

Delta will suspend all US flights to China from 6 February to 30 April.

“The last China-bound flight leaving the US is leaving on Monday, February 3, with the last return flight back to the US that is leaving China on February 5. The airline will continue to monitor the situation closely and may make additional adjustments as the situation continues to evolve, ”read a Delta statement.

Delta currently operates 42 weekly flights between the US and China, including daily flights between Beijing and Detroit and Seattle, and Shanghai and Atlanta, Detroit, Los Angeles and Seattle.

Lori Bassani, president of the Association of Professional Flight Attendants, said in a statement that the union welcomes American Airlines’ decision to suspend flights.

“The health and safety of our crew members and customers are always our greatest concern. This concern is heightened with Coronavirus, a fast-moving, potentially deadly virus that has become a global concern, “Bassani said in a statement.

APFA represents 28,000 flight attendants at American Airlines.