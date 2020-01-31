Delta, American, United suspends flights to China due to corona virus

January 31 (UPI) – Three of the largest airlines in the United States suspended flights to mainland China on Friday due to the fatal and growing corona virus outbreak.

Amid warnings from the US government about traveling to China, American, Delta and United Airlines announced steps to prevent the deadly virus from spreading. American said it would immediately cancel its flights to China and the ban would last at least until March 27. Delta canceled flights from next week until April 30 because of “ongoing coronavirus concerns.” United will cease operations on Thursday and will continue until March 28.

Delta’s last flight to China will leave the United States on Monday and the last return flight on February 5.

United said it would continue its daily flight between San Francisco and Hong Kong.

American and Delta are the two largest airlines in the United States that carry passengers. United is the fourth.

According to Chinese authorities, 213 people have died from the virus in almost 9,800 confirmed cases.

The U.S. State Department issued a level 4 warning on Thursday of all trips to China after the World Health Organization declared an international health emergency. The U.S. Disease Control Centers have also issued warnings to avoid unnecessary trips to China.

The Pentagon responded to Friday’s outbreak with its own guidelines advising overseas service members to take precautions to prevent the virus from spreading.

Although the immediate threat to the American public remains low, Secretary of Defense Matthew Donovan called for influenza vaccinations to be performed by military and civil defense personnel and daily preventive measures to prevent the spread of germs, such as: B. frequent hand washing.

The Pentagon guidelines also advise anyone who has returned from China within the past two weeks and shows signs of fever, cough, or difficulty breathing to see a doctor.