NEW YORK – Delta Air Strains reported Wednesday that it will reduce flights among Japan and the United States as need drops from the novel coronavirus outbreak.

United Airways has already announced a similar system.

Delta reported it will minimize service to five flights a 7 days involving Narita Intercontinental Airport and Atlanta and in between Tokyo Global Airport at Haneda and Minneapolis, from Saturday through April 30.

In the exact time period, Delta will also slash flights to 3 a 7 days in between Narita and Portland and between Chubu Centrair International Airport in close proximity to Nagoya and Detroit. Delta flights on the Honolulu-Centrair route and people linking Honolulu and Kansai International Airport in Osaka Prefecture will be decreased to 3 per week as very well.

The U.S. airline is also suspending its summer seasonal Kansai-Seattle flights, which were initially scheduled to get started on March 30. It hopes to resume them in 2021.

In the meantime, Delta said the planned transfer of all of its U.S.-Tokyo flights from Narita to Haneda will start out on March 28 as scheduled.