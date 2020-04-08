Delta blocks middle seats and suspends automatic upgrades

Delta has announced additional steps to ensure that passengers leave the community during a COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

An Atlanta-based airline has announced in a blog post that it will block middle seats in all rooms and reduce the number of customers on each flight. In addition, we suspend automatic advanced free upgrades for Medallion Frequent Flyer members.

If you want to sit directly next to each other, such as your family or those who require additional assistance, you must contact the airline reservations department before traveling or consult a customer service representative at the gate.

According to the airline, the upgrade is not necessary. Instead, they are “gated [priority yet]. This allows gate agents to determine how to best position their customers, taking into account social distances and the limitations of aircraft weight and balance. I can decide. “

The aviation industry has been hit particularly hard by pandemics. With demand depleted, airlines have cut their flights significantly by up to 90%. On Tuesday, less than 100,000 people flew across the United States. This is 95% less than a year ago.

To guarantee the industry will survive, the government has allocated billions of dollars to aid packages, but that has not stopped airlines from perfecting their staff.

The pandemic has also caused a lot of confusion among members of the frequent flyer program regarding the status when the flight returns to its normal schedule.

