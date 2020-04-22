A truckload of your fave community musos are teaming up for an ANZAC Day concert dedicated to all the hardworking COVID-19 staff.

Songs From The Property Entrance, a a person-off exclusive broadcast on 9, boasts an currently-stellar line-up, that includes the likes of Courtney Barnett, Delta Goodrem, G Flip, Missy Higgins, Kevin Parker, Vance Joy, The Rubens, The Wiggles and a lot of, lots of extra. (Sure, queen Delta is blessing us with much more earporn abide by the mammoth achievements of her With each other At Home efficiency past weekend. We only are not deserving.)

“While recognising and acknowledging the Anzac information,” the concert’s mission statement reads, “we also change our notice to all those that are at the moment battling on the COVID-19 front line and say, ‘thank you’.”

“Throughout history music has helped people through situations of hardship,” Michael Gudinski, CEO of Frontier Touring and Chairman of the Mushroom Team, reported. “Audio From The House Front is about uniting Australian and New Zealanders via the ability of music in a time that we all have to have a little bit of hope and happiness.”

For you Aussie people, you can view the ANZAC Day concert on 9 & 9Now at 7.30PM (AEST) this Saturday. New Zealanders can tune in by way of 3 & ThreeNow at 9.30PM (NZST).

Head on above to the official Music From The Property Front site for even further data, and hold your eyes peeled for more line-up additions around the following coupla times.

Saturday night programs? Sorted.

