Delta launches new uniform program after hundreds of airline workers say uniforms made them sick

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota – Delta Air Lines plans to launch a new uniform program for its flight attendants and certain airport customer service agents after uniforms that employees must wear cause serious medical problems.

The Atlanta-based airline announced the new program on Wednesday.

The director of Delta’s new uniform program calls it “a big decision,” but says “we’re on the side of our people and we’re making a change.”

Earlier this year, hundreds of Delta employees sued Wisconsin-based clothing maker Lands’ End, saying the current uniforms are causing rashes and breathing difficulties.

RELATED: Hundreds of Delta Airlines Workers Chase Lands’ End Over Uniforms, Say They Made Them Sick

The lawsuit claims that the uniforms “pose a continuous and unreasonable risk of physical damage … including threatening (employees) of future serious health problems due to an allergic reaction and / or awareness”.

Workers who have done their own testing say mercury and dangerous levels of other chemicals like formaldehyde, chromium, antimony, fluorine and bromine have been found.

Delta employees have been wearing uniforms since spring 2018.

Delta (DAL) previously released a statement earlier this month, saying it believed the uniforms were safe.

“Our top priority remains the safety of our employees, which is why we have invested in a rigorous toxicology study to determine if there was a universal scientific problem with the uniform,” said the press release. “The results of the study confirm that our uniforms meet the highest textile standards … with the exception of the optional flight attendant apron, which we removed from the collection.”

Delta plans to launch the new uniforms in late 2021.

WPVI-TV contributed to this article.

Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All rights reserved.

.