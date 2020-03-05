Delta to slash Japan-U.S. flights as COVID-19 spooks vacationers

NEW YORK – Delta Air Lines reported Wednesday that it will lower the variety of flights amongst Japan and the United States because of to a drop in passenger desire amid the spread of the new coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

United Airways of the United States has now declared a equivalent program.

Delta reported that it will slice services to five flights a week involving Narita Intercontinental Airport and Atlanta and between Tokyo Global Airport at Haneda and Minneapolis, from Saturday by way of April 30.

For the identical time period, the U.S. airline will also slash flights to 3 a 7 days concerning Narita and Portland and between Chubu Centrair Worldwide Airport, in Aichi Prefecture, and Detroit. Delta flights on the Honolulu-Centrair route and all those linking Honolulu and Kansai Global Airport in Osaka Prefecture will be lessened to 3 per week as very well.

Delta will suspend its summer time seasonal Kansai-Seattle flights, originally scheduled to get started on March 30. It hopes to resume the services in 2021.

In the meantime, Delta said that the prepared transfer of all of its U.S.-Tokyo flights from Narita to Haneda will commence on March 28 as scheduled.