Delta troubles waivers for Europe vacationers

Bay Place pupils are caught in Greece amidst the coronavirus outbreak.
Hillsborough elections supervisor: protecting polling destinations a “primary” problem
Evan Emerson Poll 6pm
Evan Coronavirus polling location challenges
Pasco county male suggests he’s dwelling with the coronavirus
Coronavirus impacts: Tampa Mayor cancels River O’Green competition and St. Patrick’s Day parade
E book or terminate trips?
Tampa Bay Lightning admirers respond to sporting situations becoming cancelled thanks to coronavirus
Gov. Ron DeSantis push meeting in Miami
DeSantis: Restrict mass gatherings
Mayor Kriseman to indicator crisis declaration
no lovers authorized at st. pete grand prix