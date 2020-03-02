[Dem Rep. Max Rose — and Afghan War Vet — Lauds Trump Administration’s Treaty With the Taliban]

Rep. Max Rose (D-NY) demonstrated why his political independence is so refreshing throughout a Monday early morning physical appearance on Early morning Joe to focus on the Trump administration’s peace deal with the Taliban.

Rose is the a short while ago elected congressman that signifies a historically Republican district of Staten Island and Southern Brooklyn and served in an Afghanistan War that has lasted almost two a long time.

Morning Joe host Joe Scarborough noted that his visitor was a recipient of the bronze star and Purple Coronary heart from serving in Afghanistan, before inquiring if he felt that withdrawing troops from the war-torn region would produce a void very similar to the rise of ISIS when the US drew down troops in Iraq in 2011.

Rose pointed out that he has those worries right before siding with the Trump administration. “This decision by the administration is 100% suitable,” he averred, including “we have got to target on politics now in our longest-standing war.”

“If we keep on to only emphasis on beat, then this war will proceed in perpetuity. We now see troopers enlisting in the United States military services who ended up not born when we first sent our soldiers to Afghanistan.”

Observe previously mentioned via MSNBC.