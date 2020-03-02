[Dem Rep. Max Rose—and Afghan War Vet—Lauds Trump Administration’s Treaty With the Taliban]

Rep. Max Rose (D-NY) shown why his political independence is so refreshing for the duration of a Monday morning appearance on Morning Joe to go over the Trump administration’s peace deal with the Taliban.

Rose is the recently elected congressman that represents a historically Republican district of Staten Island and Southern Brooklyn and served in an Afghanistan War that has lasted approximately two many years.

Morning Joe host Joe Scarborough pointed out that his visitor was a recipient of the bronze star and Purple Heart from serving in Afghanistan, right before inquiring if he felt that withdrawing troops from the war-torn place would build a void comparable to the increase of ISIS when the US drew down troops in Iraq in 2011.

Rose observed that he has these concerns before siding with the Trump administration. “This determination by the administration is 100% appropriate,” he averred, incorporating “we have obtained to emphasis on politics now in our longest-standing war.”

“If we proceed to only focus on beat, then this war will proceed in perpetuity. We now see soldiers enlisting in the United States military services who were not born when we initial despatched our soldiers to Afghanistan.”

View earlier mentioned by using MSNBC.